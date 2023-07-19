PTI leader Amir Dogar released from District Jail

MULTAN: Arrested Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Malik Amir Dogar has been released from District Jail.

He was detained for May 9 vandalism and damage to government property and booked under the provisions of vandalism, damage to property, interference in government and other provisions.

Cases were registered against Malik Amir Dogar in Jalilabad, Mumtazabad, Khanewal and other police stations.

Earlier in June, a Multan district and sessions court sent Amir Dogar to jail on 11-day judicial remand in a case related to protest at Cantt Station on May 9, wherein military installations came under attack.

According to details, the former member of National Assembly (MNA) was presented before a district and sessions court. The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader.

Advertisement

After hearing the arguments, the court approved the police’s request and sent Amir Dogar to jail on three-day physical remand. The court also adjourned the case hearing till June 21.