PTI strongly lambastes PM’s statement against party chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responded to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s address against the party chairman and said that they do not need a certificate of patriotism from such clowns who are endangering national security by opening the floodgates of economic destruction, said PTI spokesperson, here on Wednesday.

He said that this clown (Shehbaz Sharif) of the Sharifs is an insult to the position of the Prime Minister, a cause of regret and shame for politics.

As soon as this person, deprived of the sense of self-respect, sat on the post of Prime Minister, the dignity the position left, the spokesperson said and added this person is always willing and ready to accept any form and limit of humiliation for power.

To fulfill the goals of the regime change, the planners had needed such an unscrupulous puppet, he maintained, adding that this corrupt person destroyed the economy, which was growing at a high rate of 6% under the government of the PTI, with his own hands during the last 14 months.

This incompetent, corrupt and dishonest person has increased inflation from 12 to 38% and ruined the lives of the people, the spokesperson said and added this criminal put the country at the feet of the IMF to save its theft.

In order to save the skin of the fugitive pirates of the elite class, Shehbaz shamefully facilitated the massacre of constitution, law and values ​​in Pakistan, he said.

The attempt to hide the fascism of the puppet government in the blanket of the statement of the Israeli delegate is absurd, said the spokesperson.

The nation is ready to hold accountable the criminals who have been sheltered by the state, he said, adding instead of singing the ugly tune of literalism and nonsense, this clown should prepare to face the people.

The “dance of regret” that has been going on for the past 14 months should be stopped and the nation should be given a chance to decide about this criminal and his followers through the ballot paper, concluded the spokesperson.