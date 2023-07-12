PTI terminates basic membership of Pervez Khattak

PTI has terminated basic membership of Pervez Khattak.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has terminated the basis membership of senior leader and former KP President Pervez Khattak.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued a notice that Pervez Khattak’s basic membership has been terminated with immediate effect.

The notice said Khattak did not provide a satisfactory answer within the stipulated timeframe after a show cause notice was issued regarding “contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party.”

“Your membership from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been terminated with immediate effect,” the notice added.

سابقہ صوبائی صدر پرویز خان خٹک کی پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی بنیادی رکنیت ختم کردی گئی- pic.twitter.com/Wb9njS7Sb6

Earlier, the PTI initiated action against senior leader Pervez Khattak for allegedly encouraging members to quit the party and issued a show-cause notice.

“It has comes to the notice of the Party leadership that you are contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party,” the notice said.

The notice ordered Khattak to submit a written explanation. It said that further action will be action or failure to comply or submitting an unsatisfactory reply.

Khattak reacted after disciplinary action was taken against him and instead called on party chairman Imran Khan to retire from politics to rescue the party.

In response, Khattak lashed out at the PTI chairman for issuing the notice. “Those who promised to save Chairman PTI do not answer his phone anymore,” he said, adding that the party chief can fulfill his desire by issuing the show-cause notice.

Khattak called on the PTI chairman to instead retire from politics and face the cases against him.

“There is still time Chairman PTI to retire from politics and submit yourself to the law and face the cases, then the party can be rescued,” said Khattak. “When I entered politics, the PTI chief used to play cricket. Politics is not child’s play,” he added.

Pervez Khattak was the provincial president of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He served as KP chief minister during the PTI tenure from 2013 to 2018.

Khattak announced his resignation from all positions of the party in the wake of May 9 incidents following the arrest of party chairman. It was reported that Pervez Khattak has decided to form a new political party or faction within the PTI. Several PI deserters are expected to join the new political setup.