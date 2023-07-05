PTI Ticket Holder From PP 237 Quits Politics

  • Salman Khan strongly condemned May 09 incidents.
  • He said attacks on martyrs’ memorials is condemnable.
  • Salman Khan was participating in election for first time.
BAHAWALNAGAR: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from PP 237(Minchinabad) Mian Muhammad Salman Khan announced his withdrawal from politics.

Muhammad Salman Khan strongly condemned May 09 incidents. He said attacks on martyrs’ memorials and military properties are condemnable.

Salman Khan was participating in the election for the first time from Minchinabad city of Bahawalnagar.

 

