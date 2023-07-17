PTI’s Asad Qaiser granted protective bail in corruption case

Protective bail granted for a period of 10 days.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser a protective bail for a period of 10 days in a corruption case.

This bail was approved on the condition that Qaiser provides surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The bail plea was presented before Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, with Qaiser’s counsel, Sher Afzal Murawat, appearing in court.

However, during a previous hearing, the IHC rejected Qaiser’s plea due to his absence from the proceedings.

Justice Jahangiri expressed dissatisfaction, noting that the case had been called before and that the court does not wait for the accused.

As a result, the court dismissed Qaiser’s bail plea.