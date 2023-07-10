PTI’s name included in ECP corrected list

ISLAMABAD: The name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been included by the Election Commission of Pakistan in its corrected list.

The Chief Election Commissioner took the notice of media news on Monday that PTI’s name was being removed from the commission’s list.

Following the orders of the CEC, the electoral watchdog released the revised list of registered political parties.

The CEC also ordered to take action against the employees who published the wrong list,

He called for a report from the Secretary Election Commission on Sunday.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the services of Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed has been extended for one more year.

With the approval of the Chief Election Commissioner, the notification for extension has been issued.

The extension period of Secretary Election Commission was completed on July 8.