PTI’s Qureshi, Asad Umar join FIA cypher probe

Three officers from intelligence agencies were also present during investigation.

“Cypher is a reality and was a reality,” said Qureshi.

PTI chairman summoned by FIA in cypher probe.

Advertisement

PTI stalwarts Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former general secretary Asad Umar attended the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Monday in response to summons regarding investigations into cypher and audio leaks.

The FIA’s anti-terrorism wing is conducting the probe, led by an eight-member joint inquiry team, which includes officers from different intelligence agencies and FIA departments.

After their appearance, Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed the media, stating that he cooperated with the inquiry team for approximately two hours, answering their questions.

He also mentioned that PTI chief has been summoned for tomorrow’s session.

Qureshi emphasized the undeniable existence of the cypher, mentioning that it was acknowledged in two National Security Council sittings—one under PTI chairman’s premiership and another under Shehbaz Sharif’s.