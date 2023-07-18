Public outcry as KE seek power tariff raise

Power tariff is likely to go up by Rs2.33 per unit.

In a disappointing development for electricity consumers, there are expectations of an impending increase in electricity prices due to the monthly fuel price adjustment.

Both K-Electric and CPPA (Central Power Purchasing Agency) have separately submitted applications to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) concerning fuel adjustment charges.

These applications are related to the fuel price adjustment for the month of June, and NEPRA has scheduled a hearing on July 26 to review the petitions filed by K-Electric and CPPA.

If approved, this fuel price adjustment will lead to additional charges for electricity consumers for one month.

KE consumers are estimated to bear a burden of Rs4.38 billion due to the heightened electricity prices, while consumers of distribution companies will collectively face a burden of over Rs40 billion.