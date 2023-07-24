Punjab Cabinet Approves Massive Hike in Arms License Fees

The Punjab cabinet has officially approved a significant increase in fees of firearm licenses.

This marks the largest hike in arms license fees ever seen in any province in the country.

Private institutions and security companies are also affected by this fee hike.

Advertisement

The Punjab caretaker cabinet has officially approved a significant increase in fees for both individual and commercial firearm licenses, with some fees rising by up to 2,000%. This marks the largest hike in arms license fees ever seen in any province in the country.

The amendments to Schedule One of Punjab Arms Rules 2023, which were authorized by the provincial cabinet, will have noteworthy implications for individuals and businesses seeking to obtain or renew weapon licenses for personal protection or hunting.

Previously, new applicants had to pay Rs. 10,000 for a firearm license, but this fee has now been raised to Rs. 50,000. Existing license holders who wished to renew their licenses used to pay Rs. 1,000, but they will now have to pay Rs. 5,000.

The steep increase in fees also applies to other types of licenses. Acquiring an “All Pakistan” license from Punjab’s Interior Department has skyrocketed by a staggering 2,000%, going from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 100,000.

Private institutions and security companies are also affected by this fee hike, as their charges have been raised from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Even obtaining a duplicate arms license comes with a higher cost now, with the fee increasing from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000.

Advertisement

Here is a summary of the previous and new fees for arms licenses:

Type of License Old Fee (Rs) New Fee (Rs) Difference New Individual License 10,000 50,000 400% License Renewal (Individual) 1,000 5,000 400% All Pakistan License 5,000 100,000 2000% Private Institutions/Security Companies 7,000 50,000 614.29% Duplicate Arms License 1,000 5,000 400% Arms Dealership (New License) 100,000 2,000,000 1900%

Furthermore, there has been an increase in the NADRA arms license processing fee, which has been raised from Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 2,000.

Advertisement

To make the application process more efficient, the Punjab Interior Department is introducing online applications for arms licenses in partnership with NADRA. However, applicants opting for this online facility will now be required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,200.

In addition to the changes affecting individual and commercial licenses, the caretaker cabinet has also approved substantial fee hikes of up to 2,000% for arms dealers, manufacturers, gunsmiths, and companies. For instance, the fee for obtaining a new arms dealership license has surged from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 2 million.

Also Read Punjab issues ‘red alert’ after flood threat LAHORE: Punjab government has issued a ‘red alert’ as torrential rainfall with...