Punjab caretaker cabinet approves hike in salaries, pensions

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab on Saturday raised the salaries of government employees in the province, BOL news reported.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 21st meeting of Punjab Cabinet and approved the significant hike in salaries and pensions on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet decided to increase the salaries of employees from Grade 1 to Grade 16 by 35 percent, while the salaries of employees from Grade 17 to Grade 22 will be increased by 30 percent.

The hike will be based on the existing basic pay of the employees. It was also decided to increase pensions by 17.5 percent for retired employees.

The cabinet also decided to assign duties to ministers in respective divisions during Muharram. The ministers have also been instructed to remain in the floods in various parts of the province and torrential monsoon rainfall.

The meeting decided to provide financial assistance of one million rupees per person to the families of those who lost their lives during heavy snowfall in Murree.

The cabinet also issued directives to recommend sustainable measures to curb sugar smuggling and the movement of essential items from the province.

It approved purchasing two new helicopters for Rescue 1122 which will be used as an air ambulance while the other will be used for rescue operations in case of floods or any other emergency.

It also approved releasing R4.4 billion for the irrigation department for necessary expenditures during floods. A special ministerial committee will be constituted to decide and approve the expenses immediately.

CM Mohsin Naqvi said the Punjab government and the military leadership have adopted a coordinated strategy for relief activities in flood-affected areas and maintaining public order during Muharram.

He said the populations in settlements along the Ravi River will be evacuated in view of the threat of flooding. He instructed the evacuation should be ensured before the situation worsens.

The cabinet approved the board of governors of the Institute of Public Health Lahore under the Punjab Medical and Health Institution Act, 2003.

It also notified the Board of Governors under Section (3) 1 of the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act, 2020 by the Medical Institution and Section 7

The cabinet approved entrusting the affairs of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman to Secretary Higher Education. It approved the contract extension of 16 employees of Strategic Management Unit (SMU) program of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department.

It also gave approval to include the scheme of constructing a flyover on Shujaabad Expressway at the railway gate of Multan in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). It approved amendments and reductions in rates for the convenience of the public in the transfer policy of Excise and Taxation.

Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Advocate General Punjab, Inspector General of Police and relevant officials attended the meeting.