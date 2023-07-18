Punjab Government to Soon Align Salaries and Pensions with Federal Standards

PM Sharif and CM Naqvi discussed Punjab employee welfare.

Salary equalization and pension protection prioritized.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif emphasized the significance of ensuring fair and equitable compensation.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recently contacted Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss important issues related to the well-being of Punjab government employees and pensioners.

During their phone conversation, the two leaders addressed the pressing problem of salary discrepancies and pension concerns faced by the workforce in Punjab.

A key focus of the discussion was the need to equalize the salaries of provincial government employees with those of their federal counterparts. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif emphasized the significance of ensuring fair and equitable compensation for public servants nationwide, fostering unity and motivation among the workforce.

Another crucial topic examined was the pension of retired government employees. The leaders acknowledged the pivotal role played by pensioners and expressed their commitment to safeguarding their financial security and recognizing their dedicated service to the country.

Additionally, they agreed to raise the matter in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. This decision reflects the government’s readiness to address the issue collectively, ensuring an inclusive and fair approach to resolving salary concerns.

The conversation between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlights the government’s dedication to the welfare of its employees and pensioners.

Advertisement

Also Read Massive Rise in Salaries of Govt Employees Government employee salaries to increase from July 1, 2023. 35% salary increase...