Punjab IG directs to arrest suspects involved in killing at sessions court

LAHORE: Taking notice of the gruesome incident, Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar on Thursday directed his department to arrest the suspects involved in killing at the district and sessions court in Lahore, Bol News reported.

The Punjab IG has sought report from the CCPO on the incident and directed to arrest the suspects using all the available resources.

At least two people were killed in firing at district and sessions court of Lahore on Thursday, Bol News reported.

Police said the victims, a woman and a man, got wounded during the firing as they sustained nine bullet injuries. They were brought to a hospital where they could not survive and succumbed to their wounds. The doctors pronounced them dead.

A heavy contingent of police reached site of the incident. Police sources said it was an incident of protracted enmity.

On July 11, two people were killed as unknown assailants opened fire on the car of Federal Minister Israr Tareen in Quetta.