Punjab issues ‘red alert’ after flood threat

LAHORE: Punjab government has issued a ‘red alert’ as torrential rainfall with thundershowers lashed Lahore and several parts of the province.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an emergency meeting of the caretaker cabinet to review the flood situation after heavy rainfall in Lahore and other parts of the province.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said it has been decided to issue a ‘red alert’ across the province over the threat of floods.

“The dam on the Indian side of the Ravi River is 90% full. Bhakra Dam on Sutlej is 70% full. If there is more rain, there may be floods,” he said.

He said a torrential water flow of 22,000 cusecs is passing from Shahdara. “India has received 600 mm of rain. If it rains again, Shahdara may be submerged like in ’88.”

Tw minister said a flood relief fund is being established for relief and rescue works. The fund covers the evacuation of affected populations to safe areas.

He mentioned that illegal settlements on the banks of the River Ravi are being monitored by the relevant departments. He said the population exposed to the risk of flooding will be evacuated 48 hours in advance.

He said the chief minister has appealed to them for cooperation. When the warning comes, clear the area and cooperate with the government, he said.