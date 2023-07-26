Punjab police introduces AI Facial Recognition System to locate criminals

The Punjab Police has introduced a new high-tech system called the “Face Trace System (FTS).” This advanced artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition system aims to enhance accountability, reliability, and efficiency in locating suspects and wanted criminals.

The Punjab Police Information Technology (IT) team, along with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), created the FTS using advanced AI technology. This system contains a vast database of over 18 million individuals, including suspects and criminals. It will greatly assist law enforcement officers in Punjab by making it easier and quicker to find and catch wanted criminals and accused individuals.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Dr. Usman Anwar, officially launched the system, while DIG Ahsan Younas, head of the IT Wing, played a crucial role in collecting data from various sections and organizations within the Punjab police, leading to the development of this advanced system.

The implementation of the FTS has already been extended to investigating officers throughout the province, significantly streamlining the identification process. Prior to this system, officers had to rely on traditional methods that involved physically visiting various locations, resulting in significant time and resource wastage. However, with the FTS, investigating officers can now instantly verify and identify suspects and criminals through a simple online platform with just the press of a button.

The system has a large amount of data, including records and pictures from various sources like driving licenses, crime records, Punjab Khidmat Marakaz, and information about accused individuals and criminals from Punjab prisons. It is designed to work well with the latest AI technology, allowing for fast and precise identification of criminals, leading to quicker arrests.

Both IGP Dr. Usman Anwar and Ahsan Younas have expressed their commitment to continually improve the system through training, integration, and feedback from the police force. They envision the system being further enhanced by linking it with databases of other institutions, aiming to make it even more effective in tracking down criminals.

Younas shared that districts have been informed about using FTS. They have plans to link it with other important platforms like e-police posts and crime prevention apps soon. During the event, important people like PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, Additional DG Qasim Afzal, Chief Technical Officer Adil Iqbal, and Project Director Asim Iqbal were there. They emphasized how this technological advancement will greatly help law enforcement in Punjab.

