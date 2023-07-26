Punjab Police Proposes Significant Driving License Fee Hike

Punjab Police has presented a bold proposition to augment driving license fees.

The Punjab Police has presented a bold proposition to augment driving license fees substantially, aiming to boost revenue and enhance road safety measures.

The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab has recently submitted a summary to the provincial government, seeking approval for the proposed fee increase across different license categories.

If the proposal gets the necessary approval, significant changes will be witnessed in the fees for various licenses.

Presently, the fee for a motorcycle driving license stands at Rs. 550. However, the proposal suggests an enormous increase of 263.64%, raising the fee to Rs. 2,000.

Likewise, obtaining an LTV license will become notably costlier, with the proposed fee rising by 321.05% – from Rs. 950 to Rs. 4,000.

Aspiring to acquire an HTV license will also come at a much higher cost if the proposal is approved. The fees will soar from Rs. 450 to Rs. 4,000, reflecting an astounding percentage increase of 788.89% for HTV licenses.

Moreover, the fee for obtaining a learner license is set for a substantial adjustment as well. The current fee of Rs. 60 will see an astonishing percentage change of 733.33%, reaching Rs. 500 if the proposal is greenlit.

It is essential to note that the proposed fee hike is not limited to domestic licenses alone; it also includes the International Driving License.

If the proposal receives the green light, obtaining an International Driving License will require a fee of Rs. 4,000, reflecting a noteworthy percentage increase from the existing amount.

