Punjab to launch online portal for donations to shrines.

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to establish an online portal for facilitating donations contributions for shrines of saints across the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting that made decisions for renovation, extension, and improving the administrative affairs of the shrines.

During the meeting, it was decided to set up an online donation portal for shrines. The chief minister assigned the responsibility of developing the portal to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The portal will carry various online payment options for the devotees including those residing abroad. People can donate money for langar, placing floral wreaths or sheets, and as sadqa, atiya, or nazrana at different shrines.

The meeting decided to renovate and extend shrines and improve facilities for visiting devotees. It was also decided to set up a library at every shrine besides providing essential facilities like sarai, langar khana, and washrooms for visiting devotees.

It was also decided to set up a waiting place and parking facility at the ground near shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah. The meeting also reviewed the proposal of restoring the room of Ustad Daman in the Walled City keeping in view its historical and literary importance.

CM Punjab directed widening entry and exit passages of shrines and improving transportation facilities for the visiting devotees. He directed immediate renovation and extension work of the shrine of Shams Tabraiz in Multan.

He directed preparing a plan for renovation and restoration of Chiniot Shahi Masjid. He also directed to maintain the historical significance and original condition of the shrines.