Punjab to replace 5 books for intermediate students

Intermediate students will get five revised textbooks as the government aims to upgrade the curriculum to match the highest international standards.

In this regard, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has decided to replace five intermediate textbooks for students in the province.

In a notification, the PBCC has directed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to introduce new books for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Computer Science.

The PBCC has been instructed to adopt specific international standard books, negotiating copyrights and royalty agreements. It has also directed to initiate the printing process to ensure the timely availability of books for students.

It is to be noted that boards in the province have already adopted an internationally recognized Biology textbook titled “An Inquiry into Biological Life” for Intermediate students.

Advertisement

PBCC is a body that oversees the functioning of all the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab. It is responsible for setting policies, standards, and regulations for the examinations and textbooks in the province.

In a separate development, the PBCC finalized the result declaration dates for the annual matriculation exams.

The result for class 10 will be announced on 31 July, while the result for class 9th will be announced on 22 August.