Quetta lawyer murder case: SC demands PTI chairman’s surrender against relief

PTI chairman has to surrender to get relief: court.

Lawyer Latif Khosa requested the court to stop proceedings in the case.

Supreme Court summons PTI chief on Monday at 10:30 am.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned the PTI chief on Monday, demanding surrender to get relief in the Quetta lawyer murder case.

The SC’s three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Khan Afridi conducted the hearing on lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar’s murder case.

PTI lawyer Latif Khosa requested the court stop the proceedings in this case, stating that the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder case is not according to law.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi remarked, “Surrendering before the court is more important.”

Added, “You want to get rid of the entire FIR”? To which the PTI chief’s lawyer stated that the FIR against him was lodged on rumors.

Justice Yahya Khan Afridi stated that challenging the matter related to him in the FIR was a different issue.

Added, “You have challenged the entire FIR, how can the FIR of murder be quashed?”

Following these remarks the SC summoned the PTI chairman on Monday in his personal capacity at 10:30 am.