Qureshi’s bail in May 9 protest case extended till July 15

A District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail in May 9 vandalism case till July 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Syed Mohammad Haroon Shah conducted the hearing.

PTI leader appeared before the court during the hearing.

However, arguments could not be heard today due to the absence of senior lawyer Ali Bukhari.

Hence, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 15.