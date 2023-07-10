Railways delegation to leave for China today to discuss ML-1 project

A delegation, led by Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, will leave for China on Monday to discuss ML-1 project and other issues with Chinese authorities.

This was informed during a meeting chaired by Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique in Lahore, which reviewed various projects of the department.

The Minister said the Mainline-1 project is a backbone for Pakistan Railways and directed that it should be taken forward on priority basis.

On July 6, the Pakistan Railways had sought the help of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to end the encroachment of its lands in Karachi.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Murad was met by railway officials and various proposals were consulted. The Metropolitan Commissioner and other officers of Karachi Municipality were also present in the meeting.

The Railway Department had requested KMC to help in removing encroachments along the land and lines, to which the Deputy Mayor had said that KMC would help in removing the encroachments, making the city free from encroachments.