Rain, thundershower expected in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab: PMD

Rain, thundershower expected in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab: PMD

Articles
Advertisement
Rain, thundershower expected in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab: PMD
Advertisement

KARACHI: Widespread rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab while, at scattered places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday.

“Heavy falls are also likely to occur in south Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period,” the PMD said.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four, degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Advertisement

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story