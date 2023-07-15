Rain, thundershower expected in various parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecasted that rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

However, hot and humid weather is likely in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning are as follows: Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-six, Gilgit twenty, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower is expected in Jammu, Shopian and Baramula and cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower in Pulwama and Anantnag while partly cloudy weather in Srinagar and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning in the illegally occupied territory: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.