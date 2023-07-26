Rate of gold in Pakistan on July 26

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 2400 to Rs222100 in the country on Wednesday.

The price of ten grams of gold has decreased by Rs 2058 to Rs 190415.

The price of gold in the global market has increased by 12 dollars to 1972 dollars per ounce.

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 222100PKR 2,654
LahorePKR 224,300PKR 2,654
IslamabadPKR 224,300PKR 2,654
PeshawarPKR 224,300PKR 2,654
QuettaPKR 224,300PKR 2,654
SialkotPKR 224,300KR 2,654
HyderabadPKR 224,300PKR 2,654
FaisalabadPKR 224,300PKR 2,654
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 224,300PKR 205,607
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 192.300PKR 176,274
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,230PKR 17,627

 

