KARACHI: The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 2400 to Rs222100 in the country on Wednesday.

The price of ten grams of gold has decreased by Rs 2058 to Rs 190415.

The price of gold in the global market has increased by 12 dollars to 1972 dollars per ounce.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 222100 PKR 2,654 Lahore PKR 224,300 PKR 2,654 Islamabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,654 Peshawar PKR 224,300 PKR 2,654 Quetta PKR 224,300 PKR 2,654 Sialkot PKR 224,300 KR 2,654 Hyderabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,654 Faisalabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,654

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 224,300 PKR 205,607 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 192.300 PKR 176,274 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,230 PKR 17,627