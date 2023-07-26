Advertisement
KARACHI: The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 2400 to Rs222100 in the country on Wednesday.
The price of ten grams of gold has decreased by Rs 2058 to Rs 190415.
The price of gold in the global market has increased by 12 dollars to 1972 dollars per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 222100
|PKR 2,654
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|KR 2,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,654
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 205,607
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 192.300
|PKR 176,274
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,230
|PKR 17,627
