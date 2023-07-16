River Sutlej in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks

Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks.

The water inflow and outflow in Sutlej has been 81,000 cusecs.

High alert has been issued for Pakpattan, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar districts.

OKARA: The Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks as the water level surges and threaten to submerge residential settlements and crops.

The water inflow and outflow in Sutlej has been 81,000 cusecs with an upsurge reported at Bhikan Pattan Bridge. A high alert has been issued for Pakpattan, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar districts.

Local authorities have evacuated over 5,000 people to safer places and rescued 151 people and hundreds of cattle stranded in floodwater. The floodwater has severely affected Basti Maqsood Watto in the Dona Qutab Sarho area, while a protective river dyke is being eroded with floodwater at Nama Jinde Kaka.

The water level in Sutlej River is going down at Ganda Singh Wala, with the water flow at 20,000 cusecs. However, authorities are monitoring the situation and are prepared to evacuate more people.

Local authorities have been engaged in flood rescue operations in areas adjacent to the river. The floodwater is expected to reach Head Islam within 60 hours from Head Sulemanki.

Relief Commissioner stated that 26,428 individuals have been safely shifted from the flood-affected areas along banks of the River Sutlej. Around 1,643 animals and belongings of the affected people are being transferred to secure locations.

India released over 200,000 cusecs of water in Sutlej downstream in Pakistan on Tuesday after persistent rains in the catchment areas of the river.

The water level in Chenab is also surging at Punjnad headworks, with the inflow and outflow reaching 55,053 cusecs and 39,953 cusecs, respectively.

The authorities have warned people living in the vicinity of the rivers to be vigilant and to take necessary precautions. They have also urged people to avoid traveling in the affected areas.