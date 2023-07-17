River Sutlej overflows after dyke breach near Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Sutlej River overflowed after a breach in the embankments near Bahawalpur, submerging nearby villages and destroying crops.

The river overflowed due to the rapid flow of water as the temporary protective embankments of Akoka Hatthar, Lakhoka and Mohari were breached. The floodwater has entered hundreds of acres of land and threatens to destroy valuable crops apart from dozens of residential camps and settlements.

According to reports, hundreds of people were surrounded by water and are being shifted to nearby areas. Despite the arrival of Rescue 1122 teams, most of the victims refuse to leave their homes.

The river dyke breach started increasing rapidly in Mouza Akoka, Mari Mian Sahib, Santika, Bahadurka, Chavika and other areas. The situation will become serious if the flood water increases.

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing normally, while River Sutlej is in medium flood at Suleimanki.

A day earlier, several localities were submerged and crops sown over several acres of land were destroyed after 76, 000 cusecs of water passing through River Sutlej at Arifwala burst its banks.

The water level in the river continues to rise as a rescue operation was launched to locate nearby populations. Several welfare organizations are providing ration, clean drinking water and medical treatment to those affected by floods.

Pakistan Army in collaboration with Rangers and the civil administration has set up relief camps at several places in Bahawalnagar, Chistian and Sulemanki in view of possible floods in these areas.

Contingents of Bahawalpur Corps will remain ready with additional relief items in case water from River Sutlej spills over into surrounding localities and fields.