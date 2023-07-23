ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently, rivers Indus, Chenab, Ravi and Kabul are flowing in low flood with the rising trend at Kalabagh-Chashma, Chashma-Taunsa, Marala-Khanki and Warsak-Nowshera reaches respectively.

According to the daily FFC report issued on Sunday, flash flooding of moderate to heavy intensity is expected in the Nullahs of Balochistan (Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran and Nasirabad divisions including hill torrents of D G Khan division during the next 24 hours.

The combined live storage of the country’s reservoirs stands at 9.833 million acre feet of the total 13.443 MAF.

Yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over northern parts of Pakistan has moved away eastwards. Yesterday’s monsoon low over Southwestern Chattisgarh (India) moved West-Northwestwards and lies over southwestern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajastan (India).

Moderate to strong moist currents from the bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are penetrating into the lower half of Pakistan up to 7000 feet. Seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

For the next 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted scattered widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls over South and Southeastern Sindh including Punjab (DG Khan Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( D I Khanm Bannu and Kohat Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi and Makran and Nasirabad Divisions).

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is also expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers including Islamabad, rest of Punjab,Sindh and KPK during the said period.