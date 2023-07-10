Rs46bn additional charges sanctioned to electricity consumers in terms of capacity

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sanctioned Rs46 billion additional charges to consumers in terms of capacity, Bol News reported. The capacity charges have been applied on request of the Distribution Company (DISCOS).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued the notification regarding additional burden on electricity consumers.

The new charges will levied in bills of August, September and October.

The third quarter of this year was approved as an adjustment. The increase will be applied in July, August and September bills. Users will pay an extra Rs1.25 per month, the notification read.

Rs 1.25 a unit increase in terms of capacity charges has been approved.