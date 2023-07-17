Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Muharram moon on Tuesday

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta on Tuesday for sighting the Crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) citing astronomical parameters said there are slim chances of sighting the Muharram moon on July 18 (Tuesday), which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH.

As per the Met Department, the new moon will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 11:32pm on July 17 (Monday). Therefore, the crescent will be sighted the next day.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is a slight chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH on the evening of 18-07-2023 i.e. on 29th of Zilhaj, 1444 AH,” the PMD said in a notification issued in this regard.

The Met Department also cited the climate record, according to which the weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country.