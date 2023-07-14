Rupee loses momentum despite IMF deal

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee on Friday lost its momentum and registered losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.41%.
It landed at 277.59 figure, a decline of Rs1.13 despite the international Monetary Fund (IMF) deposited $1.2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), announced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, giving another much-needed boost to the economy reeling from dollar shortage and runaway inflation.
On Thursday, the rupee inching up 0.37% to settle at 276.46 in the inter-bank market
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.