Rupee loses momentum despite IMF deal

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee on Friday lost its momentum and registered losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.41%.

It landed at 277.59 figure, a decline of Rs1.13 despite the international Monetary Fund (IMF) deposited $1.2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), announced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, giving another much-needed boost to the economy reeling from dollar shortage and runaway inflation.

On Thursday, the rupee inching up 0.37% to settle at 276.46 in the inter-bank market