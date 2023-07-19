Sajid Sadpara summits ‘Broad Peak’ without supplementary oxygen

Sajid Sadpara summits ‘Broad Peak’ without supplementary oxygen

Articles
Advertisement
Sajid Sadpara summits ‘Broad Peak’ without supplementary oxygen

Sajid Sadpara summits world’s 12th highest mountain ‘Broad Peak’.

Advertisement

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara scaled the world’s 12th highest mountain ‘Broad Peak’ without the use of supplementary oxygen.

Sadpara the 8,051-metre peak in a single push from basecamp and without the support of local guides. “Broad Peak summited without the use of supplemental oxygen & assistance,” he said in a post on social media.

Sadpara has now climbed all five eight-thousanders in Pakistan without any help of supplementary oxygen.

Sajid is aiming to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen.  He successfully climbed Nanga Parbat without the support of supplementary oxygen in June.

He has also summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen.

Advertisement

Sajid has also achieved the unique feat of climbing the world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplementary oxygen and assistance from local Sherpas in May 2023.

The son of the renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who along with John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr, went missing on Mount K2 in 2021 and were declared dead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story