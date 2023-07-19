Sajid Sadpara summits ‘Broad Peak’ without supplementary oxygen

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara scaled the world’s 12th highest mountain ‘Broad Peak’ without the use of supplementary oxygen.

Sadpara the 8,051-metre peak in a single push from basecamp and without the support of local guides. “Broad Peak summited without the use of supplemental oxygen & assistance,” he said in a post on social media.

Sadpara has now climbed all five eight-thousanders in Pakistan without any help of supplementary oxygen.

Sajid is aiming to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen. He successfully climbed Nanga Parbat without the support of supplementary oxygen in June.

He has also summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen.

Sajid has also achieved the unique feat of climbing the world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplementary oxygen and assistance from local Sherpas in May 2023.

The son of the renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who along with John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr, went missing on Mount K2 in 2021 and were declared dead.

