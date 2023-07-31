SBP decides to keep key policy rate unchanged at 22%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the key policy rate at 22%, a move that came as a surprise to the market. The announcement was made by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

During a press conference, Governor Ahmed projected a growth rate of 2% to 3% for the upcoming year. He also revealed that the government has removed all import restrictions, and as a result, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves saw a significant increase of $4.2 billion in July. This boost came after the country received funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other friendly nations.

The SBP governor mentioned that the foreign exchange reserves currently held by the central bank are at $8.2 billion, and he expects them to further improve by December this year.

SBP Governor Ahmed said more loans will be rolled over in the coming months, adding that according to the MPC inflation is expected to come down.

The SBP has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, mainly to curb soaring inflation.

Advertisement

The state bank held rates steady in June saying inflation had peaked at 38% in the preceding month. But before the end of the month, it raised rates by 100 bps at an emergency meeting in an effort to secure IMF funds, citing a “slightly deteriorated inflation outlook”.

The IMF urged Pakistan in a staff report earlier in July to continue its monetary tightening cycle, a week after the lender approved the new $3 billion bailout arrangement with Pakistan which helped it avert a debt default.