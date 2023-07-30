SBP will announce monetary policy tomorrow

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will announce the monetary policy for the next 2 months on Monday (tomorrow).
Monetary Policy Committee meeting will be held the same day.
After announcing the monetary policy, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed will hold a press conference.
Monetary policy will decide the possible increase or decrease in interest rate. Currently, the interest rate in Pakistan is at a high level of 22%.
Concerns among industrialists is that interest rates may be increased by 1 percent. Further increase in interest rates will not be good for the industry, they said.
The interest rate should be reduced by the State Bank, industrialists demanded.
