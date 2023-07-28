SC fixes in-chamber appeal to withdraw contempt petition against Justice Isa for hearing

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed the in-chamber appeal to withdraw the contempt petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for a hearing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the in-chamber appeal on July 31.

Lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi had filed a contempt of court petition against Justice Isa for conducting the proceedings of the inquiry commission.

However, the SC Registrar’s Office had raised objections to the application.

Riaz Hanif Rahi later filed an in-chamber appeal against the objections of the Registrar’s Office.