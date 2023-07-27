Senate approves Army (Amendment) Act

The Senate on Thursday approved the Army (Amendment) Act, Bol News reported.

Amendments to the Army Act were presented in the Senate session.

As per the act, the person who in an official capacity makes unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the interest and security of Pakistan will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for up to five years.

“With the permission of the Chief of Army Staff or an authorized officer, the person making the disclosure shall not be punished.

“Anyone who discloses information against the interests of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

“A person under this Act shall not participate in political activity, the concerned person shall not participate in political activity until two years after his retirement, resignation, dismissal,” the Army Act read.

The person posted on sensitive duties will not be able to participate in political activities for five years. And if someone violates the rule by taking part in a political activity, he would be punished for two years, the Act said.

If a person under the Army Act is involved in an electronic crime, the purpose of which is to defame the Pakistan Army, then action will be taken against him under the Electronic Crime Act.

Under the Army Act, a person who defames the army or spreads hatred against it will be imprisoned for up to two years and fined.