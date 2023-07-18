Sessions Court declares PTI chairman’s nikkah case admissible

Court announced its reserved verdict today.

Court summons former PM, Bushra Bibi on July 20.

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad ruled on Tuesday that the case concerning the alleged illegal marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi is admissible.

Notices have been issued to Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi, requiring them to appear in court on July 20.

The decision was made by Civil Judge Qudratullah, who deemed the case worthy of further investigation.

Earlier, on May 13, the court had reserved its decision and later declared the plea “inadmissible.”

Rizwan Abbasi, the lawyer representing the petitioner, claimed that the marriage between PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi allegedly took place during her Iddat, a period of seclusion following a divorce or the death of a spouse.

According to Islamic tradition, during Iddat, a woman is expected to observe a waiting period before remarrying.

In this case, it is alleged that Bushra Bibi’s Iddat was not completed at the time of her marriage to the former prime minister.

Abbasi further asserted that the marriage ceremony occurred in Lahore, even though both individuals were residing in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

He cited the law, which allows an application to be filed anywhere between the locations of the marriage and the current residence.