Several faint after gas leakage from factory in Karachi

KARACHI: Several people fell unwell and fainted on Wednesday after the release of poisonous gas from a factory in Korangi, BOL news reported.

The incident occurred in an ice factory located in Zaman Town after the leakage of ammonia gas. Several local residents fell sick after the gas was released.

SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz said the owner of the factory has been taken into custody. He said the gas leakage has been stopped. He said a girl fainted and was sent to hospital.

He said many people were affected by ammonia gas leakage. He said several including women and children have been reported to have fallen unconscious

He said police were dispatched to the spot as a large number of people gathered outside the factory. He said the locals were agitating against the factory and police have been dispatched to dispatch the situation.

According to the local residents, many children fainted due to the gas leak. The factory is located in a residential area of 50A, Zaman Town in district Korangi.

Residents claimed a large part of the locality was affected due to gas leakage. The locals registered a complaint on the police helpline against the factory leakage.