Shehbaz, Bilawal condole with Maulana Fazl over death of workers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday separately visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and condoled with him over the loss of lives of his party workers in an explosion in the JUI-F convention in Khar, Bajaur on Sunday.

The prime minister and foreign minister said the whole nation was in grief due to the tragic incident as the attack on the JUI-F was an aggression against democracy.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

PM Shehbaz said he had ordered the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured, and assured that those involved in the incident would be identified and given exemplary punishment.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Khurram Dastgir and Israr Tareen, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Member of the National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali were also present in the meeting.