Shehbaz Sharif should apologize for humiliating overseas Pakistanis: Hammad

Hammad Azhar said the prime minsiter should apologize to overseas Pakistanis.

Hammad Azhar said the tax-free mobile phone facility exists since 2019.

He said the prime minister for humiliating overseas Pakistanis.

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration system.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has once again slammed the PML-N for launching an initiative introduced by the previous government.

In a tweet, the former economic affairs minister said the facility for expat Pakistanis to use their mobile phones without paying tax for two months has been available since 2019.

“Shehbaz Sharif, don’t fool people in your last weeks. You should apologize for the humiliation your government has done to overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

The government has introduced an online temporary phone registration system to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to use their mobile phones for over two months while in Pakistan without payment of customs duties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration system for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals under which the applicant will be granted 120 days without payment of custom duties.

The system will enable overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals to avail this facility to use their phones while visiting Pakistan. They can apply and avail free registration facility of 120 days on each visit to Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis, students studying abroad, labour working abroad and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan for tourism or business purposes can benefit from this facility.

The Temporary Mobile Registration System has been devised in consultation with MoITT, FBR & FIA. This facility can be used by visitors during each visit to Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasized the government’s commitment to providing top-notch connectivity facilities to all visitors, ensuring that they can stay connected during their stay in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haq said they are dedicatedly working to provide smooth ICT services across Pakistan and pledge to ensure and extend connectivity with ease and comfort to all overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan.

PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders. He also said that PTA has implemented numerous consumer-centric initiatives and regulatory measures to ensure the provision of high-quality ICT services nationwide.

