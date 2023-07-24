At least 12 people were killed and two others injured in various incidents as monsoon rains continue to batter across Sindh, Bol News reported on Monday.

In various accidents, eight people died in Tharparkar and four in Badin. The deceased persons included six men, five children and a woman. Two injured belong to Badin, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh said.

The provincial PDMA said the rain-related incidents took place from July 7 to 23.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said heavy rain was expected in Karachi on Monday (today) as well.

Intermittent light rain may also happen in the metropolis and then the raining system would leave the city on July 25.

Today’s minimum temperature is record to be 28 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature today will be 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was recorded at 75 per cent. The west wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city, the met department said.

The highest rainfall in the city last day was recorded in Surjani town, 20 mm and the lowest at Jinnah Terminal, 0.2 mm.

Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.