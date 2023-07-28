Six dacoits gunned down in Katcha operation

In a collaborative effort between the Sindh and Punjab police, a joint operation was carried out in the Katcha area of Kandhkot, resulting in the death of eight dacoits and injuring three others.

The encounter led to the demise of six dacoits, including the notorious Andhar group’s leader.

The slain dacoits were identified as Janwandhar, Somershar, Nazroshar, and Mushirwandhar.

Notably, Janwandhar, Somershar, and Nazroshar had a bounty of Rs 10 million each on their heads.

These suspects were sought by the authorities in connection with a case involving the brutal killing of 12 members of a single family in the Mahi Chowk area two years ago.

To aid in their capture, the Sindh and Punjab police had offered a substantial reward; while serious cases had been registered against the accused in Sindh and Punjab.

To ensure the successful apprehension of the criminals, the police took decisive measures by sealing off all entry and exit points in the region.

The Punjab police actively participated in this operation by securing the border areas as well.

Unfortunately, during the intense encounter, two children were caught in the crossfire and sustained injuries.

They were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.