Skardu Airport: A Rising Tourist Hotspot

Azekah Daniel is spending her vacation in Skardu Valley
Azekah Daniel is on vacation in Skardu Valley. She was formerly an...
Skardu Airport has become highly popular among tourists, attracting a considerable influx of visitors. Positioned amidst the awe-inspiring Karakoram range, the airport itself has become an alluring attraction for travelers seeking a memorable start to their vacations. The combination of the locals’ warm hospitality and the airport officials’ welcoming demeanor enhances the overall holiday experience, making tourists feel right at home.
The rising trend in tourism has propelled Skardu to emerge as a top-notch tourist destination in the Northern region. The airport has played a pivotal role in fostering this growth by efficiently handling 12 fully-booked Airbus A320 flights within a single day, connecting major cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to the captivating beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The positive feedback from tourists who have savored Skardu’s charm and received a warm reception is expected to entice more travelers to explore the region. This surge in tourism is anticipated to yield positive impacts on the local economy, generating numerous job opportunities and supporting overall growth in the region’s tourism industry. Skardu Airport’s accomplishment in accommodating the influx of visitors stands as a significant milestone in the area’s aviation history.
