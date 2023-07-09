Strengthening links between communities is a good step: UAE Consul General

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consul General in Karachi His Excellency Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi has welcomed strengthening links between communities.

The diplomat attended an event for the launch of the matrimonial website HinduSangatShaadi.com for the Hindu community in Pakistan. He said strengthening links between communities is a good step.

He said the idea of HinduSangatShaadi.com for the Hindu community is to increase happiness and love. He hoped that the platform will be very helpful for Hindu families living in Pakistan.

The Consul General said the website is designed to help find your ideal life partner in the Hindu community. A mango festival was also held on the occasion. The diplomat also appreciated the idea of the sweetness of love and the pleasure of mangoes in the rainy season.

“I pray for this platform and community to grow well in this journey of love. I am very happy to have been invited on this occasion,” he added.

