Successful rescue operation in Shakargarh Tehsil for people trapped in floodwater

A joint rescue operation of Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 in Tehsil Shakargarh resulted in the safe rescue of people trapped in the flood relay.

During paddy cultivation, many people including children and women were trapped in the flood relay coming from India.

As soon as the information was received, the rescue teams of Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 started a timely rescue operation in the border area of Shakargarh Tehsil.

A total of 223 people including women and children rescued safely, while the rescue team of Punjab Rangers is still present for immediate assistance to the people in the affected area.

The people trapped in the flood relay thanked the rescue teams of Rescue 1122 and Punjab Rangers for the successful completion of the rescue operation.