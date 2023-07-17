Supreme Court hands over underage girl, two daughters to her parents

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday handed over the underage girl and her two daughters to her parents, Bol News reported.

The top court directed the relevant authorities to check the actual age of the victim girl by conducting a medical examination. The court ordered Khanewal Police to complete investigation in one month.

“Girl’s husband should not harass his wife unnecessarily and cooperate with police investigation,” the SC directed.

The petitioner, who is the girl’s father, claimed that his daughter was 14-year-old. He said the girl was 12 years old and a minor when she was “abducted” and married.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said the girl was not old enough to get married.

Advertisement

Justice Ayesha Malik expressed displeasure at the early marriage. Her husband could be sent to jail on this matter, she said. The senior judge said the court and the police could review the will of a girl under the age of 18. She asked if the police had made any investigation so far.

The chief justice said the girl was innocent and unintelligible. He asked what the future of the girl’s two daughters would be. He asked the girl’s husband if he could reconcile with the girl’s parents. They wanted to get their son married with my sister in exchange for reconciliation, the husband of the affected girl said. “It seems that the victim girl’s father is taking revenge,” the Chief Justice remarked.

The Chief Justice called the victim Mehwish to the rostrum and asked her with whom she wanted to go. She replied that she wanted to go with her parents.

Justice Ayesha remarked that parents did not think bad for their children. The apex court handed over the girl and her two daughters to the petitioner father, until completion of interrogation. The two-member bench headed by Umar Ata Bandial adjourned the hearing for one month.