Swiss foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

Swiss foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

Articles
Advertisement
Swiss foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

Swiss foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

Advertisement

Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Casis arrives in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, a high level delegation is  also accompanying  him which includes three members of the Swiss Parliament and other senior officials.

During his visit, the Swiss Foreign Minister, who is also Federal Councilor, will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

He will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story