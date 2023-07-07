Swiss foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Casis arrives in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, a high level delegation is also accompanying him which includes three members of the Swiss Parliament and other senior officials.

During his visit, the Swiss Foreign Minister, who is also Federal Councilor, will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

He will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.