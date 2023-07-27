This much tax amount non-filers have to pay on different things

To raise tax revenue from non-active taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) altered the tax rates applicable to them. There will be no tax deduction for cash withdrawals under Rs50,000 per day. However, depending on the quantity of cash withdrawn above Rs50,000, the bank will deduct various amounts of tax from people who are not active taxpayers.

Depending on the vehicle’s worth, there will be tax rates of 6%, 8%, and 10% for motor vehicles with engine capacity of 2001cc and above. These rates will be 200% higher for inactive taxpayers, which would raise tax revenue.

The 2% to 3% withholding tax rates on the sale and purchase of real estate are already in effect. This implies that a larger tax percentage will be taken from both the seller and the buyer when property is transferred.

Withholding tax rates on payments made to non-residents using a debit/credit card have been raised from 1% to 5% for active taxpayers and from 2% to 10% for non-active taxpayers in an effort to deter excessive outflows of foreign currency reserves.

A new clause of the Finance Act 2023 mandates that any Pakistani body granting or renewing a domestic helper visa for foreign domestic employees pay a Rs200,000 advance tax. The assessed tax due for a given tax year may be subtracted from this advance tax.