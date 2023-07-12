Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Sui operation

RAWALPINDI: Three brave soldiers of Pakistan Army having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed during the operation in District of Sui, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

It said that On 12 July 23, during an ongoing operation in Dist Sui, exchange of fire took place between security forces and heavily armed terrorists.

During the fire exchange, three soldier embraced Shahadat whereas two terrorists were sent to hell during the operation, it said and added that security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well.

Security Forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan.