Top court terms plea seeking ban on PTI as inadmissible

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday termed the petition seeking ban on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) as inadmissible, Bol News reported.

The SC Registrar Office returned the plea with objection. The petition was filed by Istehkam e Pakistan Party leader Aon Chaudhry. The registrar levelled six objections to his plea.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister on Monday secured interim bail in 11 cases.

Two cases filed against the PTI chairman in Shahzad Town police station were heard in Judicial Complex Islamabad.

PTI chairman along with his legal team appeared in the Judicial Complex.

PTI chief lawyer Salman Safdar told the Additional Sessions judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch that they joined the investigation in a total of seven cases and two cases of Shahzad Town.

Added that there are 16 cases in the High Court, while requested the court to adjourn the hearing till July 19.