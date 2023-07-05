Toshakhana case against PTI chairman declared inadmissible

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq pronounced the decision.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared Toshakhana case against PTI chairman inadmissible.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq pronounced the decision after accepting the request of former prime minister.

The Sessions Court had declared the Toshakhana case as admissible and filed indictment against PTI chairman.

However, now the Toshakhana criminal case against former PM has closed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had filed a complaint against the Chairman PTI in the Sessions Court.

While, PTI chairman had also filed a plea against the complaint stating that it was not properly filed and should be declared admissible.

Added that the complaint could have been filed within four months after which it was not admissible.

Besides, dismissal was sought for non-filing of the application by the authorized officer of the ECP.

ECP had disqualified PTI chairman in Toshakhna case last year.