Two killed as gunmen open fire at Israr Tareen’s vehicle in Quetta

QUETTA: Two people were killed on Monday as unknown assailants opened fire on the car of Federal Minister Israr Tareen.

The attack took place at Pishin stop when armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle and escaped. The federal minister was not in his vehicle when the incident occurred

The vehicle was reportedly carrying the minister’s cousin Shahzad Tareen and his guards. Two people were killed on the scene and one pedestrian was injured as a result of the firing incident.

The victims were identified as Levies personnel Muhammad Younis, and Ziauddin who served as Shahzad Tareen’s bodyguard. An eight-year-old child sustained injuries in the crossfire.

The deceased were shifted to Civil Hospital while the injured child was further transferred to the trauma centre. Hospital authorities said the victims suffered gunshot wounds in various parts of their bodies.

Advertisement

Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and law-enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Police have started an investigation into the incident. They said the motive behind the attack remains unknown and authorities are working to apprehend the perpetrators.

Federal Minister Israr Tareen said the firing took place on the vehicle of his cousin’s guards. He said his personal guards and staff were not killed in the incident. Tareen said he will provide further details after receiving more details. “I have no enmity with anyone,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing incident and expressed regret over the death of two people. The prime minister sought a report on the incident from the provincial government and Inspector-General Balochistan. He directed to arrest the assailants involved in the incident as soon as possible.

He said cleansing the country from enemies of peace is the first priority of the government. He said creating unrest in Balochistan is the agenda of the enemies and will be foiled.